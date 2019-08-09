Todd Asset Management Has Lowered By $10.61 Million Its United Technologies Com (UTX) Stake; Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) stake by 35.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 82,882 shares as United Technologies Corp Com (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 148,176 shares with $19.10 million value, down from 231,058 last quarter. United Technologies Corp Com now has $116.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $131.84. About 1.06M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 64 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 55 sold and trimmed stock positions in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 54.65 million shares, down from 56.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Flagstar Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 45 Increased: 42 New Position: 22.

Todd Asset Management Llc increased Ing Group N V (NYSE:ING) stake by 35,475 shares to 1.38 million valued at $16.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Yy Inc Ads (NASDAQ:YY) stake by 5,968 shares and now owns 218,874 shares. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $132 lowest target. $149.75’s average target is 13.58% above currents $131.84 stock price. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. Cowen & Co upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “United Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: UTX) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Savings Bank In stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Guyasuta Investment has 0.18% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Swiss Bankshares owns 2.74 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Drexel Morgan And reported 12,907 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Lc reported 29,541 shares. Town & Country Bancorp & Dba First Bankers holds 0.65% or 10,564 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 5,374 shares in its portfolio. 100,975 are owned by Mufg Americas Corp. 7,111 are held by Callahan Limited Liability. Diamond Hill Cap Management accumulated 2.15% or 3.04 million shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 2,549 shares. 108,898 are held by Pinnacle Limited. Salem Investment Counselors Inc accumulated 145,534 shares. Brookstone, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,926 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.78B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 15.29% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $55.34 million for 8.65 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flagstar Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Flagstar Bancorp Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Mp (Thrift) Global Advisers Iii Llc holds 100% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for 27.60 million shares. Second Curve Capital Llc owns 140,000 shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goldentree Asset Management Lp has 2.53% invested in the company for 712,457 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.58% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 318,770 shares.

It closed at $33.91 lastly. It is down 0.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $35 million, or $0.60 per Diluted Share; 12/03/2018 – FLAGSTAR SEES MORTGAGE WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV (FSMT 2018-3INV); 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net $35M; 06/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE IS; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 Issued By Flagstar Mortgage; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $111M; 29/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 21/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding firm for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It has a 9.83 P/E ratio. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products.