Todd Asset Management Has Lifted Its Autozone (AZO) Holding; Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cheetah Mobile has $5.8 highest and $2.9000 lowest target. $4.35’s average target is 10.41% above currents $3.94 stock price. Cheetah Mobile had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Sell”. See Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform New Target: $2.9000 Initiates Coverage On

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Sell New Target: $5.8 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Todd Asset Management Llc increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 140.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc acquired 29,759 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 50,895 shares with $52.12 million value, up from 21,136 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $27.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1102.83. About 175,691 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The company has market cap of $537.92 million. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. It has a 2.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices.

More notable recent Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Cheetah Mobile’s (NYSE:CMCM) Share Price Down A Painful 87%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CANG, OIBR.C, SE and VNET among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned With Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s (NYSE:CMCM) -15% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 229,288 shares traded. Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) has declined 60.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCM News: 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile: Yuk Keung Ng, Wei Liu, Ke Ding, and Jeffrey Zhaohui Li Resigned From Board; 09/05/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Boosts Traffic Quality & ROI on Ad Spend With Protected Media’s Ad Fraud Detection & Prevention; 13/03/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE INC – FU SHENG, CHEETAH MOBILE’S CEO, WILL SUCCEED LEI AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Says Jun Lei Tendered His Resignation as Chairman and as a Member of the Board; 25/04/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/03/2018 – Cheetah Digital Garners Praise in The Relevancy Group’s The Relevancy Ring — ESP Buyer’s Guide 2018; 21/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Robots Steal the Show at AI-themed 321 Conference; 21/05/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE SEES 2Q REV. $163M TO $172M; 21/05/2018 – Cheetah Mobile 1Q EPS 7c; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

