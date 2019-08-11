Todd Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $5.16 Million; As Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Shares Declined, Shamrock Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $364,563

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 9.91M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 18,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 115,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.27M, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 906,642 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 17,072 shares to 60,680 shares, valued at $14.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 18,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne had bought 2,780 shares worth $24,936 on Friday, June 7. $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Green Anthony C. On Friday, May 17 Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 90,000 shares.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 8,657 shares to 9,137 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB) by 8,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Msci Finls Index Etf (FNCL).