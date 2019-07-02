Todd Asset Management Has Decreased Its Kohls (KSS) Position as Stock Price Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose While Riverbridge Partners Lowered by $482,353 Its Holding

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 9,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 81,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 17.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 216,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,450 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 243,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 3.18 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17,240 shares to 722,969 shares, valued at $63.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.60 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashtead Group Plc Unsp (ASHTY) by 32,400 shares to 217,185 shares, valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repsol S.A. (REPYY) by 55,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.