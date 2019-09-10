Todd Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $5.16 Million; Joel Isaacson & Company Has Lowered Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $820,381 as Shares Rose

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 28,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 57,184 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 85,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.67. About 1.64M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 18,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 115,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.27 million, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $253.18. About 1.07M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,437 shares to 449,326 shares, valued at $38.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.17B for 13.52 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 404,500 shares. Blackhill Inc reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Rr Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 2.68 million shares or 8.64% of its portfolio. Putnam Limited holds 7.04M shares. Town & Country National Bank Commerce Dba First Bankers Trust Commerce, a Kentucky-based fund reported 50,127 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Comm Ltd holds 0.97% or 4.58M shares. Horrell Incorporated stated it has 4,400 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Westwood Holding Grp Incorporated invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Ltd reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx stated it has 107,998 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc stated it has 26,260 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston-based midstream giant makes exec promotions, including COO and chief commercial officer – Houston Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,127 shares to 271,189 shares, valued at $51.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Corp. (NYSE:AON) by 1,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.â€™s Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 13.19 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.