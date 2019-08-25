Todd Asset Management Has Decreased F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake; CLOUDCOMMERCE (CLWD) Shorts Down By 25%

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased F5 Networks (FFIV) stake by 28.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 86,200 shares as F5 Networks (FFIV)’s stock declined 3.64%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 211,415 shares with $33.18M value, down from 297,615 last quarter. F5 Networks now has $7.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.83% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.39. About 435,500 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77

CLOUDCOMMERCE INC (OTCMKTS:CLWD) had a decrease of 25% in short interest. CLWD’s SI was 300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25% from 400 shares previously. The stock decreased 11.63% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.006. About 32,558 shares traded. CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CloudCommerce, Inc. provides data driven solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $852,125. The Company’s solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their clients by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.29 million for 14.14 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 69,292 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1.04 million shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 50,695 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.32% stake. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.39% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 17,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). British Columbia Mgmt Corporation accumulated 11,211 shares. Hartford invested in 0.03% or 6,808 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 173,384 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 5,036 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.22% or 132,932 shares. 3,996 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. 42,504 were reported by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa.

