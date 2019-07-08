Todd Asset Management Has Cut By $877,968 Its Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake; Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary (CHKP) Shorts Increased By 3.17%

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased Applied Materials (AMAT) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 22,512 shares as Applied Materials (AMAT)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 399,851 shares with $15.86M value, down from 422,363 last quarter. Applied Materials now has $40.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 8.77M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary (NASDAQ:CHKP) had an increase of 3.17% in short interest. CHKP’s SI was 8.21M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.17% from 7.96M shares previously. With 824,200 avg volume, 10 days are for Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s short sellers to cover CHKP’s short positions. The SI to Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary’s float is 6.61%. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $120.27. About 574,529 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advsr LP owns 10,900 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability stated it has 345 shares. 300 were reported by Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Charter Trust has 0.11% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 24,108 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cooke Bieler LP holds 1.42% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 1.99M shares. Arga LP invested in 0.23% or 38,375 shares. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.88% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Brandes Investment Prtn Ltd Partnership invested in 129,023 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 121,400 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,500 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.06% stake. Callahan Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Chemical National Bank & Trust has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Todd Asset Management Llc increased Fujifilm Holdings Corp (FUJIY) stake by 77,381 shares to 575,456 valued at $26.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) stake by 18,111 shares and now owns 413,408 shares. Ashtead Group Plc Unsp (ASHTY) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, January 29. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Susquehanna. UBS maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28 million for 15.52 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. Evercore maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CHKP in report on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26.