Todd Asset Management Has Cut By $258.81 Million Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding; Acuity Brands (AYI) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 151 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 144 cut down and sold stakes in Acuity Brands Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 36.22 million shares, up from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Acuity Brands Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 107 Increased: 99 New Position: 52.

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 91.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 426,383 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 40,482 shares with $24.61M value, down from 466,865 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 484,391 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Acuity Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:AYI) ROE Of 18%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Acuity Brands Acquires The Luminaires Group NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AYI, MDLA, NUAN and TRHC among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

The stock increased 0.85% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $121.15. About 581,539 shares traded or 47.01% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) has declined 1.37% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 14.61 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.

International Value Advisers Llc holds 8.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. for 1.50 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 2,112 shares or 4.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Capital Partners Llc has 3.23% invested in the company for 477,026 shares. The United Kingdom-based Generation Investment Management Llp has invested 3.21% in the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 32,556 shares.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss AerCap Holdings’s (NYSE:AER) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AerCap Holdings prices $750M notes due 2079 – AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE:AER) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AerCap Holdings NV Announces Pricing of $750 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Notes – PRNewswire” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AerCap Signs Lease Agreement with Air Macau for Three A321neos – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap Celebrates the Delivery of the First Embraer E195-E2 to Azul – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.24% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 66,920 shares. 656,600 were reported by Ci Invests Incorporated. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,345 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 8.30 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0% or 7,072 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Tegean Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 6.87% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited holds 171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 14,194 shares. Kistler stated it has 477 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Marietta Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 3,848 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 155,377 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 5.98M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 20.12% above currents $53.28 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Compass Point given on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $257.01 million for 7.01 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.