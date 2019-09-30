Todd Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Carnival Plc (CUK) as Market Value Declined; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Increases Stake in Walmart (WMT)

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 31,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 444,999 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.15M, up from 413,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 294,580 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 73,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10M, up from 70,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 1.43 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Will Promote Walmart, Sam’s Club Locations to Existing Customer Base; 05/03/2018 – Walmart: Meals Will Also Be Available via Online Grocery Pickup; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart close to buying majority stake in Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 22/03/2018 – Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in Sa; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers Flipkart shareholders the awaited exit; 09/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart picks up 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY IS SAID TO CONSIDER BUYING ASDA FROM WALMART; 30/05/2018 – Walmart is subsidizing the college educations of its employees – only asking them to contribute $1 per day toward tuition; 07/05/2018 – Walmart to restrict opioid dispensing at its pharmacies

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,213 shares to 276 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,236 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 472,594 shares stake. North has invested 0.4% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Assetmark reported 0.01% stake. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 8,597 shares. Bessemer holds 36,395 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fairfield Bush & reported 56,115 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 21,947 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa has 2,510 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Heritage holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 221,700 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.23% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 228 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs accumulated 167,683 shares. 45,286 are held by Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.25 million shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 46,890 shares to 54,986 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 29,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 979,831 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).