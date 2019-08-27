Todd Asset Management Decreased Its Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Ptc (PTC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Has Cut by $578,680 Its Position

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 52,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 299,437 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, down from 351,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.57. About 92,536 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc. (PTC) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 6,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 28,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 34,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.86. About 795,294 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.41; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,500 shares to 665,900 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 145,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Inc (PTC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, PTC, HD – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PTC -11% after beat-and-lower, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 24,199 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc accumulated 0.03% or 2,441 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 26,079 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 8,006 shares. Amer Tx reported 0.28% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 189,657 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset invested in 0.01% or 4,142 shares. 1.52 million are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. 18,809 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 30 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd holds 0% or 75 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks stated it has 175,975 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 27,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gru has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.97 million for 49.14 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bnp Paribas Pa Adr (BNPQY) by 20,266 shares to 661,453 shares, valued at $15.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Softbank Corp Unsp Adr (SFTBY).

