Todd Asset Management Decreased Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $19.93 Million as Stock Price Declined; Triple Frond Partners Lifted Its Holding in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $6.66 Million as Shares Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32 million, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.89B market cap company. The stock increased 13.67% or $63.06 during the last trading session, reaching $524.39. About 913,975 shares traded or 210.86% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 376,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 929,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 17.76 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.53 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 10,229 shares to 246,174 shares, valued at $35.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tokyo Electron Ltd (TOELY) by 51,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & accumulated 281,354 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Blue Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South State Corp reported 2.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bar Harbor Service accumulated 177,988 shares or 5.35% of the stock. Mcrae Capital Mngmt stated it has 4,000 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.41% or 322,455 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mgmt has 2.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc has 349,564 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 0.92% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.36M shares. Allstate reported 444,282 shares. Hollencrest Cap holds 0.74% or 104,746 shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 0.72% or 2.46 million shares. First Manhattan holds 449,806 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 332,695 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saba Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.05% or 2,500 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,704 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Company stated it has 0.79% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Moreover, Ancora Advisors Lc has 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Putnam Ltd stated it has 0.27% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 34,968 shares stake. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.18% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 249,084 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.05% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Atria Investments Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,133 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 12,401 shares. 2.48 million were accumulated by Principal Fin Group Inc. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% or 660,213 shares.