Todd Asset Management Decreased Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Holding; Last Week The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) Coverage

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) stake by 87.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc analyzed 21,423 shares as Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR)'s stock declined 4.18%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 3,193 shares with $219,000 value, down from 24,616 last quarter.

Among 7 analysts covering Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Children’s Place had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wolfe Research. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $90 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Monness. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. Wedbush maintained the shares of PLCE in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. FBR Capital maintained The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. See The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) latest ratings:

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13M for 17.73 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc increased Hollysys Automation Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) stake by 17,541 shares to 593,248 valued at $12.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sberbank Of Russia (SBRCY) stake by 29,111 shares and now owns 1.93M shares. Zto Express Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Consultants Inc stated it has 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cadence State Bank Na invested in 0.2% or 7,587 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.04M shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc, a -based fund reported 14,331 shares. Kistler has invested 0.21% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.17% or 285,144 shares in its portfolio. 808 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Management Llc. 13,309 are owned by Compton Mngmt Ri. Insight 2811 stated it has 0.21% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Utd Asset Strategies reported 39,066 shares. Btim stated it has 527,707 shares. Fosun International invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 328,798 are held by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp. Montecito Savings Bank And holds 0.29% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 13,981 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold The Children's Place, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel reported 174,058 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dupont holds 0.01% or 3,954 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 360,060 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 465,379 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co has 2,571 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) holds 0.16% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) or 20,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Glenmede Na accumulated 96 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 110,000 shares. Colony Group Limited Com reported 16,380 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 662 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 715 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 6,272 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 6,100 shares. Moreover, Everence Cap Incorporated has 0.04% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 2,440 shares.

The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, The ChildrenÂ’s Place U.S. and The ChildrenÂ’s Place International. It has a 21.46 P/E ratio. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

