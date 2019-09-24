Todd Asset Management Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $10.42 Million as Valuation Declined; Md Sass Investors Services Lowered Its Sabre (SABR) Position by $6.00 Million

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 272,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The hedge fund held 986,793 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.91 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 704,261 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Capex $290M-$310M; 06/03/2018 – Aeromexico Renews Strategic Partnership With Sabre to Drive Digital Transformation and New Rev Streams; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Sabre Corp To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – PROGRESSED TRANSITION TO A NEW HYBRID CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE, DUE TO COMPLETE IN MID-2018; 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 66.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 182,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 455,973 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.05 million, up from 273,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $60.99. About 3.51 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 1.69% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.44% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv owns 90,567 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 5,267 shares. Quantum Mgmt accumulated 21,899 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Gm Advisory Group reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 229,170 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Botty Invsts Ltd Liability holds 15,830 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. S R Schill & Assocs stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.3% or 319,871 shares. 183,354 were reported by Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 159,175 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holdings Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 100,569 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 98,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,825 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $49.26 million for 31.92 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $432.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700 shares to 2,755 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.