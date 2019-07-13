Todd Asset Management Boosted Crh Plc Adr (CRH) Position By $506,130; Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Alliance Global Partners on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Williams Capital Group. See Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo 15.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ifs Securities New Target: $15.0000 13.0000

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $16 Initiates Coverage On

29/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $15 Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Alliance Global Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Williams Capital Group Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

Todd Asset Management Llc increased Crh Plc Adr (CRH) stake by 3.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc acquired 16,871 shares as Crh Plc Adr (CRH)’s stock rose 5.34%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 494,717 shares with $15.34M value, up from 477,846 last quarter. Crh Plc Adr now has $26.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 363,679 shares traded. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has declined 11.39% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC – ANNOUNCES ORGANISATIONAL & BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – TARGETING TO HAVE EUR 7 BLN OF FINANCIAL CAPACITY OVER NEXT 4 YEARS (AFTER CAPEX AND DIVIDENDS); 31/05/2018 – Ireland’s CRH to merge some European, Americas units to boost margins; 25/04/2018 – CRH: 2H Like-for-like EBITDA Is Expected to Come in Ahead of Previous Year Barring Weather Events; 25/04/2018 – CRH announces share buyback, new divestment programme; 27/03/2018 – CRH – UNIT TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 8.125% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2018 OF WHICH $287.9 MLN IS OUTSTANDING ON APRIL 27; 31/05/2018 – CRH Targeting EUR7 Bln Financial Capacity Post-Capex, Dividends Over Next Four Years; 26/04/2018 – CRH TO MODIFY PROPOSALS TO PROVIDE A LOWER SALARY INCREASE; 25/04/2018 – CRH EUR 1bn Shr Buyback Program Result of Strong Balance Sheet; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – ACQUISITION/INVESTMENT SPEND DURING PERIOD AMOUNTED TO C. EUR 150 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Tanaka Capital Management Inc invested in 1.08% or 28,608 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 529,332 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorporation Corporation holds 0% or 11,126 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Miller Management Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 65,096 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 5,028 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.02% or 6,420 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.08% or 4.12M shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 78,340 shares. Financial Pro accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Palisade Cap Limited Liability Nj owns 905,108 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 103,921 shares.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $971.30 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.85 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

The stock increased 1.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 2.15M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $473,473 activity. Another trade for 30,755 shares valued at $372,308 was made by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY on Tuesday, March 19. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $101,165 was sold by JOHNSON S P IV.

