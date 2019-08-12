Tocqueville Asset Management LP Upped Target Corp. (TGT) Position by $854,400; John G Ullman & Associates Cut Its The Coca (KO) Holding as Share Price Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 10,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 8,006 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 18,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 9.26M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 10,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 72,027 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, up from 61,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.41. About 4.97 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 197,112 shares. Nwq Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.85% or 830,190 shares. Lifeplan Gp accumulated 3,358 shares or 0.08% of the stock. American Intl Grp reported 1.65% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Colonial Trust Advsrs reported 1.21% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Putnam Fl Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 19,965 shares. New York-based Wellington Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.41% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 872,213 are owned by Sei. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Llc Il holds 0.54% or 107,934 shares. 1,175 were accumulated by Permit Cap Limited Liability Com. Lpl Lc accumulated 1.47 million shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp holds 0.97% or 2.71 million shares in its portfolio. L S Advsr reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 178,685 are owned by Patten And Patten Tn. Notis has invested 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.85 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 43,857 shares to 223,707 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 5,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishr Edg Msci Min Vol Emg Mkt (EEMV).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Depository Trust & Clearing Co (Prn) by 2.25 million shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,952 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

