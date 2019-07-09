Tocqueville Asset Management LP Upped Holding in Illumina (ILMN); Stryker (SYK) Shares Rose While Associated Banc-Corp Has Upped Its Position

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 758.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 14,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,310 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $375.12. About 626,036 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 3,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,036 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 26,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.07. About 623,402 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Concord Str Tr 500 Id by 36,091 shares to 74,286 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,395 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.12% or 148,311 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding reported 83,871 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 14,891 are held by Art Ltd Company. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Incorporated reported 3,045 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0.22% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 925 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 28,002 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks accumulated 115,951 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr Lp holds 1,220 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Notis has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). C World Wide Group A S invested in 0.06% or 14,505 shares. 33,555 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). New York-based Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 1.37 million are held by Ameriprise Financial. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability stated it has 373 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.41 million activity. FLATLEY JAY T also sold $1.00M worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares. deSouza Francis A had sold 3,000 shares worth $848,854. Dadswell Charles also sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Lc owns 0.25% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 15,358 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc has invested 0.09% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Rampart Invest Mngmt Communications Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 6,192 shares. New York-based Focused Wealth has invested 0.07% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Wafra Inc has invested 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0.11% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Of Virginia Va owns 0.13% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 4,795 shares. American Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.71% or 4,745 shares. 2,240 are owned by Btr Cap Mgmt. Eastern State Bank owns 1,534 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited owns 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 9,580 shares. Btim holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 398,155 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Lc has 1.52% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 11,201 shares. Murphy Capital Management reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 12,899 shares to 105,728 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,022 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).