Tocqueville Asset Management LP Trimmed Its First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (FRC) Position; I3 Verticals (IIIV) Sellers Decreased By 9.37% Their Shorts

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (FRC) stake by 9.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp analyzed 14,555 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (FRC)'s stock declined 0.97%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 142,137 shares with $14.28 million value, down from 156,692 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal now has $16.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 628,196 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

I3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) had a decrease of 9.37% in short interest. IIIV’s SI was 268,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.37% from 296,600 shares previously. With 132,700 avg volume, 2 days are for I3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s short sellers to cover IIIV’s short positions. The SI to I3 Verticals Inc’s float is 2.96%. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 165,783 shares traded. i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) rating on Tuesday, April 2. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $112 target. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEMKT:GSV) stake by 625,000 shares to 10.14M valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped M & T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) stake by 44,750 shares and now owns 120,398 shares. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDOFF) was raised too.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $897.45 million. The firm offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. It has a 90.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.