Tocqueville Asset Management LP Stake in Willdan Group (WLDN) Has Decreased by $478,780 as Stock Declined; Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Ccm Investment Advisers Lifted Position

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 12,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 55,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 44,058 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 32.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 34,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,119 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59M, up from 175,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 2.38 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 11/04/2018 – Tyson CTO Brings Silicon Valley to Northwest Arkansas; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $4.78M for 20.45 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 144,500 shares to 630,925 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronics For Imaging Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 35,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold WLDN shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.75 million shares or 5.41% more from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co holds 1,507 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 57,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Aqr Capital Ltd has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). State Street Corp has 154,860 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 9,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timpani Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 38,258 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) or 138,267 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 500 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 18,606 shares. Teton Advsr has invested 0.13% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 9,770 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 471,126 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 8,100 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 1,199 shares to 15,267 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,308 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).