Tocqueville Asset Management LP Stake in M/I Homes (MHO) Has Lowered by $2.11 Million; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lifted Its Edison Intl (EIX) Holding by $1.14 Million as Market Value Rose

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 18,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 130,416 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, up from 111,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 1.58M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/04/2018 – Azuri Wins Edison Award Second Year Running; 12/04/2018 – AutoGrid Wins 2018 Silver Edison Award; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON FINANCING TRUST Il OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 13/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Renergen (RENJ); 22/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on eServGlobal (ESG); 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 13/04/2018 – Exablate Neuro From INSIGHTEC Takes Top Honor at Edison Awards; 28/03/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Opens New Carpenters Training Center in Edison, NJ; 08/03/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 12/04/2018 – Olympus Receives Prestigious Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Digital Imaging

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) by 66.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 81,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The institutional investor held 41,652 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 122,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 174,460 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 8.26 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $293,341 activity.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 44,933 shares to 294,537 shares, valued at $39.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc. Cl A.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) CEO Bob Schottenstein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 10,300 shares stake. Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 83,777 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 364,772 shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 41,652 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp. 11,400 were reported by Shaker Invests Lc Oh. Budros Ruhlin & Roe has 0.28% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 22,318 shares. Ls Inv Advsr invested in 831 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Northern Trust accumulated 0% or 352,875 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 42,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trexquant LP invested in 14,383 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 5,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

