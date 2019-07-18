Tocqueville Asset Management LP Stake In F M C (FMC) Was Increased; As Hubspot (HUBS) Market Valuation Rose, Granahan Investment Management Has Raised by $3.64 Million Its Stake

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hubspot (HUBS) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 21,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 66,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, up from 44,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hubspot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $182.71. About 246,427 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,195 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 13,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 289,592 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRONOX’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) by 149,782 shares to 672,982 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 12,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,882 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp has 0.03% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 3.83 million shares. Brinker Cap invested in 0.01% or 2,245 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Scge Management Ltd Partnership invested in 8.28% or 799,000 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Bb&T Secs Limited Com invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 11,467 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Cap Intll invested 0.1% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 219,878 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Qs Investors Lc reported 0.03% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Advisory Serv Ltd has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). United Serv Automobile Association holds 5,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0.04% or 183,809 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.60 million activity. Shares for $161,343 were sold by Madeley Hunter. Kelleher John P. also sold $62,450 worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Finance Svcs has invested 0.23% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 81,133 are owned by Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 20,886 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Overbrook Corporation owns 303,383 shares for 5.01% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Investors holds 0.02% or 47,974 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 186,650 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America reported 381 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.23% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). New York-based Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Lp has invested 0.24% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Duncker Streett & Company invested in 900 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 848,815 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation, Australia-based fund reported 10,559 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 85,860 shares to 203,829 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,425 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc Cl A.