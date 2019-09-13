Tocqueville Asset Management LP Raised United Technologies (UTX) Holding By $4.32 Million; Capital City Bank Group Has 2 Sentiment

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 17.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp acquired 33,221 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 225,822 shares with $29.40M value, up from 192,601 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $119.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 303,468 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program

Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) investors sentiment is 2 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 34 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 17 sold and decreased equity positions in Capital City Bank Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 6.03 million shares, up from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Capital City Bank Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 15 Increased: 27 New Position: 7.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 1,091 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) has risen 6.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.49 million for 15.11 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for 541,325 shares. Thomasville National Bank owns 72,000 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.23% invested in the company for 96,976 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.22% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 11,770 shares.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The company has market cap of $452.69 million. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It has a 15.94 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 12.11% above currents $138.85 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”.

