Tocqueville Asset Management LP Raised Plexus (PLXS) Stake by $654,000; Ehealth (EHTH) Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.06. About 889,599 shares traded or 69.03% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Plexus Corp (PLXS) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 114,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 103,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Plexus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 144,120 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Injection Optimization of Infraclavicular and Axillary Brachial Plexus Block; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution in the US and Europe; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 74C; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 26/03/2018 – Plexus Holdings 1H 2018 Pretax Loss Widens Slightly; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plexus Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLXS); 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ultrasound Guided Supraclavicular Brachial Plexus Block, Volume Comparison of Local Anaesthetics and

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,600 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Oberweis Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,500 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp holds 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 13,350 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 11,479 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 100,935 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma reported 460,073 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,180 shares. Osterweis Management Inc accumulated 54,585 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Sei Invests reported 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Shannon River Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.57% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 511,650 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 4,746 shares. Hawk Ridge Mngmt Lp stated it has 38,362 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 349,096 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $292,335 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $82,240 was made by Brooke Beth A. on Tuesday, September 3.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Hol (NYSE:LH) by 21,995 shares to 16,599 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Depository Trust & Clearing Co (Prn) by 2.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.50M shares, and cut its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN).

