Tocqueville Asset Management LP Position in United Technologies (UTX) Has Boosted by $4.32 Million as Stock Value Declined; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Increased Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Position by $400,830

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 672,805 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.12 million, up from 668,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.57. About 181,460 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 33,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 225,822 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.40M, up from 192,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 734,314 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Company owns 55,040 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Granahan Invest Ma reported 2.68% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). First Tru LP has 61,597 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Grp Inc Inc Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Driehaus Management Limited Liability Corp owns 7,990 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pnc Finance Services Gp Inc stated it has 23,119 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,454 were reported by Gsa Cap Partners Llp. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 127,287 shares. Comerica Bancorporation owns 14,777 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group owns 297,880 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 45,185 shares stake. Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 603,401 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability owns 185,556 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 11,493 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,300 shares to 596,479 shares, valued at $115.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,499 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 194,168 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Whitnell & invested in 0.83% or 16,979 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Company holds 5,928 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Smith Salley & has 1.99% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 101,348 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Limited Company reported 0.73% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division invested 0.3% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 15,233 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs owns 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,602 shares. Parsec Management holds 1.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 147,507 shares. Hartford Mgmt Communication has invested 0.51% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 3.33M shares. Eos Management LP holds 0.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,158 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of owns 85,118 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 1.43% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9,181 shares to 439,798 shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 114,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,715 shares, and cut its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

