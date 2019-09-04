Tocqueville Asset Management LP Position In Blackstone Group LP (BX) Was Raised; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holder Peavine Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $5.11 Million

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 130.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 63,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 111,485 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 48,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 3.71M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings Sees Blackstone Deal Closing in 2nd or 3rd Quarter; 16/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan Daily Inflows $130.2M; 23/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE PROVIDES UPDATE ON ANTICIPATED CLOSING OF ARRANGEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE TO OCCUR TOMORROW; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY SAYS CONSIDERING DEDICATED LIFE SCI FUND; 09/05/2018 – Blackstone to Target About $4.5 Billion for Global Energy Deals; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-GSO Capital, credit arm of Blackstone, raises $7 bln for rescue-lending fund- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Hold Talks to Buy Aryzta’s Picard Stake; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Results Top Expectations–Update

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 586,691 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Capital Grp Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 6,330 shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs owns 1,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 45,102 shares. Overbrook Corporation holds 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 7,220 shares. 12,140 were accumulated by Sfmg Lc. Cetera Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.1% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Dakota Wealth holds 0.27% or 8,514 shares. Heritage Wealth accumulated 400 shares. 9,300 are held by Davis R M. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bowen Hanes has invested 0.42% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Proffitt Goodson Inc stated it has 3,960 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 892,232 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Compton Cap Management Incorporated Ri has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 57,236 shares to 32,737 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 35,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,901 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.37 million for 8.76 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.