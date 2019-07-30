Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group Cl A (SBGI) Stake By $4.02 Million; Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Has 1.54 Sentiment

Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 105 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 68 sold and trimmed holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 70.62 million shares, down from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Silgan Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 54 Increased: 71 New Position: 34.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Sinclair Broadcast Group Cl A (SBGI) stake by 46.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 105,682 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Cl A (SBGI)’s stock rose 75.80%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 120,792 shares with $4.65 million value, down from 226,474 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Cl A now has $4.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53. About 1.20 million shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Enters Into Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – GAIAN SOLUTIONS, ONE MEDIA 3.0,, SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP; 04/04/2018 – SEN. DURBIN QUESTIONS SINCLAIR DICTATING CONTENT TO LOCAL UNITS; 03/05/2018 – Politico: Sinclair preps to challenge Fox News; 21/05/2018 – FCC seeks new comments on proposed Sinclair Tribune merger; 21/05/2018 – FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION SEEKS NEW COMMENTS ON PROPOSED DIVESTITURES IN SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – FCC Gets Skeptical Reception in Case Related to Sinclair’s Deal; 21/04/2018 – Sinclair Merger in Doubt As Judges Raise Issue with FCC Action; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR PROMOTES JENNIFER RIEFFER TO GENERAL MANAGER IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – SALES ARE PART OF CO’S LARGER ACQUISITION OF TRIBUNE MEDIA, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN NECESSARY GOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL OF TRIBUNE DEAL

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.48M for 10.12 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 4.72% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. for 116,165 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 3.10 million shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 2.43% invested in the company for 48,810 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 1.3% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 312,040 shares.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. It operates through three divisions: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. It has a 17.08 P/E ratio. The Metal Containers segment makes and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL) stake by 48,000 shares to 196,250 valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 33,075 shares and now owns 384,538 shares. Gcp Applied Technologies Inc. was raised too.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity. The insider SMITH DAVID D bought $21.76 million.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.30 million for 20.08 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.