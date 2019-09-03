Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lowered Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $2.58 Million; Zevin Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Hcp Reit (HCP) by $502,975 as Stock Price Rose

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. Reit (HCP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 16,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 111,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 127,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 2.67 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 62,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 352,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57 million, down from 415,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.36M for 27.60 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru owns 219 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il stated it has 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 173 shares. Zweig reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 683 Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 360,000 shares. Advisory Services Networks Lc holds 0.11% or 37,702 shares in its portfolio. 61,419 were accumulated by Victory Cap Management Inc. Fred Alger Management has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 10,456 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 165,557 shares. 8,525 are held by American Registered Invest Advisor. South Dakota Council has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Citigroup reported 1.04M shares. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corporation Nj holds 0.84% or 26,560 shares in its portfolio.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 68,305 shares to 283,677 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 159,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $210.45 million for 20.18 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 2,908 shares. Group holds 177,563 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware invested in 0.04% or 7,150 shares. Oakworth Incorporated, Alabama-based fund reported 122 shares. Cornerstone has 1,528 shares. Cullen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.44% or 1.17 million shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Natixis stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 15,840 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 335,702 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.07% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Ing Groep Nv has 0.1% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).