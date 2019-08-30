Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $1.01 Million as Share Price Rose; Duke Realty Com New (DRE) Holder Pggm Investments Upped Its Holding by $215.26 Million

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 13,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 150,097 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, down from 163,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 4.30 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp Com New (DRE) by 106.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 7.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 13.90M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.16 million, up from 6.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 1.44M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:HPP) by 1.89 million shares to 646,860 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) by 57,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:SUI).

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Duke Realty Announces Pricing Terms for $175 Million 3.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027 – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Realty prices $175M of 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2027 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Warren Thompson, Chair and President of Thompson Hospitality, Joins Duke Realty’s Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Duke Realty Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP has invested 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Eagle Asset accumulated 0.01% or 56,250 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 19,000 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.04% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 14,324 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group accumulated 826,243 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 28,087 shares. Nomura Asset Limited owns 409,762 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 68,455 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 429,241 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Gideon Cap Advisors Inc invested in 54,502 shares. Communications Of Vermont accumulated 200 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Doubling, Does Starbucks Still Have Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Lifts Forecasts as Strong Momentum Continues – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Luckin Coffee’s Losses Look Dangerously Unsustainable – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Food & Beverage Stocks That Posted Great Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co holds 1,463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com holds 3,697 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hodges Cap Management reported 4,095 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Becker Cap Management stated it has 12,499 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wendell David Assoc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 48,670 shares. 1,500 were accumulated by St Johns Inv Mngmt Limited Co. Chickasaw Management Limited Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 35,383 shares. 58,916 were accumulated by Bailard Inc. Smith Moore invested in 4,597 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pggm Invests reported 34,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 94,288 are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company. Brookstone Cap has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc. by 16,280 shares to 90,055 shares, valued at $18.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.