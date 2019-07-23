Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lowered Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Market Valuation Declined; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Has Boosted Stake by $4.06 Million

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 54.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 6,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 12,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 1.05M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 212.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 51,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,499 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 24,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 5.51M shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Management Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 457,048 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 392,685 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 39,705 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gam Ag invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Founders Ltd Com owns 30,410 shares. Homrich And Berg stated it has 11,690 shares. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh owns 132,674 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.74% or 167,641 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 154,945 shares. The Kentucky-based Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moors & Cabot holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 111,916 shares. Amer Bankshares, a Texas-based fund reported 1,839 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. 177,457 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares with value of $12.42 million were sold by Contreras Jaime.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 12,861 shares to 4,043 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 16,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,279 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50M for 14.23 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. 8,368 shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A., worth $1.17 million on Tuesday, February 12. 37,500 shares valued at $5.24M were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 263 shares valued at $36,979 was sold by Morrow J William. On Tuesday, January 29 Reiner Deborah M sold $72,639 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 523 shares. Shares for $4.72 million were sold by STEELE JOHN M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department reported 0% stake. Hussman Strategic Advsr accumulated 10,600 shares. Advisors Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 1,637 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cibc World Markets Corp holds 0.18% or 172,203 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,162 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 543,094 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 0.1% or 295,145 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc holds 0.12% or 3,561 shares. Convergence Invest Ltd holds 0.41% or 14,540 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 2,605 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited has 0.28% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Oppenheimer Co stated it has 30,925 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).