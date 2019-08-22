Tocqueville Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Mohawk Inds (MHK); Sysco (SYY) Valuation Declined While Wade G W & Lowered by $332,310 Its Position

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 234.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 105,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 150,285 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.96M, up from 44,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $114.84. About 62,796 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 5,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 19,837 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 24,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 440,532 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,171 were accumulated by Beacon Grp. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & holds 9,600 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company holds 0.13% or 3.31 million shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 2.86M shares stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Goelzer Investment Incorporated holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 52,879 shares. Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has invested 0.29% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Company invested in 3,099 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 78,062 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 153,850 shares. Contravisory Invest invested in 56,437 shares. Aviva Public Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 177,653 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 15,163 shares.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 43,817 shares to 225,443 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 9,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 35 shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd invested in 20,232 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Brinker Cap has 2,134 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 150,285 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 6,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Co Of America has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Starr Interest Inc has 0.45% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 8,900 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Arga Management Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, Cipher Capital LP has 0.19% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 45,082 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs accumulated 78 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Corp holds 25,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd accumulated 27,714 shares. Ww Asset Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 4,158 shares.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Fortive Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q2 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo Sees Downside Risk To Mohawk Industries’ EPS, Margins In Second Half – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ERIE, EHTH, SNBR and MMSI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. The insider BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought 2,000 shares worth $235,375.