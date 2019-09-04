Tocqueville Asset Management LP Increased Holding in Targa Res (TRGP) by $1.33 Million as Market Value Declined; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Value Rose While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Trimmed Stake by $1.08 Million

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.32. About 318,677 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 32,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 226,740 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, up from 194,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 420,430 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,361 shares to 325,052 shares, valued at $37.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 12,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.68 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 13,055 shares to 80,397 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 85,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,829 shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New Com Stk (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.