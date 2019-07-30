Tocqueville Asset Management LP Holding in Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Raised by $359,550 as Shares Rose; As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Price Rose, Old National Bancorp Raised Stake by $392,163

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Commercial Metals Company (CMC) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 21,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,050 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, up from 261,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Commercial Metals Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 823,048 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 27.58% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 06/03/2018 CMC’s McCarthy Sees Markets Reacting Poorly to Cohn Resignation (Video); 20/04/2018 – DJ Commercial Metals Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMC); 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – STRONG YEAR TO DATE PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN MAINTAINED THROUGHOUT FINAL QUARTER OF YEAR; 09/04/2018 – lntezyne Promotes Bradford Sullivan, PhD to Director, CMC; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–CMC VAMC Patient Care Services (Nursing) – 621 I FSS BPA. A-Team Solution; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 29/05/2018 – MEDIWOUND – FDA AGREED TO RELY ON EXISTING CMC INFORMATION ALREADY AVAILABLE FOR NEXOBRID BY WAY OF CROSS-REFERENCE TO EXISTING NEXOBRID IND FOR BURNS; 13/04/2018 – Alphamab’s Novel Her-2 Bispecific Antibody KN026 Gains IND Approval in China; CMC Validation of Its Proprietary Bispecific

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 44.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 10,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,166 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 23,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 3.96M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,307 shares to 691,880 shares, valued at $131.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 13,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,842 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Commercial Metals Company Completes Acquisition Of Certain US Rebar Assets From Gerdau – PR Newswire” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Commercial Metals Company (CMC) CEO Barbara Smith on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Continental Materials Corp Acquires American Wheatley and Global Flow Products – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Materials Corp Acquires Serenity Sliding Door Systems and Fastrac Building Supply – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Profund Advsrs Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 14,648 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 11.47M shares. Luminus Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2.12% or 5.77M shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 34,930 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Frontier Management invested 0.05% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Valley Advisers Incorporated reported 480 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 846,655 shares. Highline Capital Management Lp invested in 4.04M shares or 4.33% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Clarivest Asset Limited owns 161,100 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 84,466 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Netflix Plunges on Earnings, Microsoftâ€™s on Deck – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMETEK (AME) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lags Revenues – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, PayPal, eBay, Dropbox and Healthstream – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY vs. BKNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advisors Lc holds 0% or 300 shares. Alyeska Gru LP holds 0.31% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 604,508 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 1.15 million shares. Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability Com holds 137,331 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.43% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability reported 267,147 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Yhb Invest Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.33% or 56,421 shares. Hs Management Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 3.87 million shares. 12.93M were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Clenar Muke Llc has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 6,212 shares. Birmingham Cap Company Al invested in 0.12% or 7,000 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moody National Bank & Trust Division holds 0% or 697 shares in its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.68% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ajo LP stated it has 0.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).