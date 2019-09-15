Tocqueville Asset Management LP Holding in Amazon (AMZN) Has Decreased by $955,965 as Market Valuation Declined; Financial Architects Has Increased Holding in Mohawk Inds (MHK) as Stock Value Declined

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 1366.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 3,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 3,885 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $573,000, up from 265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $125.65. About 494,425 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Inc. (AMZN) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.97 million, down from 92,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning Thursday highlighted new skills coming to Alexa; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Other Jeff Talks About AI Ambitions, Robots, and Trump; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Limited has 1.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.16 million shares. S R Schill And Associate owns 1,766 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Atria Investments Lc invested in 0.02% or 9,873 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 1.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Financial Advantage has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macquarie Limited reported 94,475 shares. 982 are held by Strategic Global Advsr Limited Liability Co. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.94% or 1,284 shares. L And S Advsrs invested in 2.03% or 8,139 shares. 22,837 are owned by Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct. Buckingham Cap Incorporated holds 12,149 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. 617,536 are owned by Voya Mgmt Lc. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 142 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has invested 1.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Regent Investment Management Limited Liability Company has 2.94% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 170,852 shares to 173,577 shares, valued at $16.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Beacon Tocqueville In by 148,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc Com (NYSE:DPZ).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. $1.37 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares were bought by BALCAEN FILIP.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares to 100 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL).