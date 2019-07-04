Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $1.01 Million as Stock Rose; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Value Rose, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Lowered Its Holding

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 215,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,163 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, down from 570,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.84M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 13,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,097 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, down from 163,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 6.08M shares. Todd Asset Limited Company reported 7,000 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 54,782 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. California-based Whittier Communication has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Washington Bancorp reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett owns 23,674 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 70,043 shares. New York-based Cv Starr & has invested 5.75% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). D L Carlson Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Narwhal Management accumulated 88,288 shares. Kings Point Mngmt owns 1.69% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 292,729 shares. Boys Arnold And reported 7,762 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Apollo Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co holds 0.33% or 32,141 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset has 30,818 shares.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.40 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million was made by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $3.46 million were sold by Varma Vivek C on Wednesday, February 6.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 28,564 shares to 57,421 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).