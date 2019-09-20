Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Trimmed By $7.34 Million Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position; CANNABIX TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHAR (BLOZF) Shorts Raised By 0.8%

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 57.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 489,200 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 361,005 shares with $5.57M value, down from 850,205 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $7.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 5.14M shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn and Newell Announced Agreement on Board Earlier Monday; 01/05/2018 – Bring Self Expression to Life with the NEW Hand Lettering Sets from Prismacolor®; 13/04/2018 – CG: Newell’s Waddington said to attract bidders including Novole; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018 View of Operating Cash Flow of $1.15B-$1.45B; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Newell, Sell Ford in Consumer Discretionary: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – SIGNED DEAL TO SELL ITS WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX HOLDINGS, A PROVIDER OF PAPER & PLASTIC PACKAGING PRODUCTS BACKED BY CARLYLE GROUP; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Value launches proxy fight at Newell Brands; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES NEWELL BRANDS PROXY STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands said it would appoint activist investor Carl Icahn’s four nominees to its board immediately; 23/04/2018 – Consumer products maker Newell Brands has agreed to add three independent directors to its board, including one proposed by hedge fund Starboard Value, ending a months-long proxy fight with the activist investor

CANNABIX TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) had an increase of 0.8% in short interest. BLOZF’s SI was 389,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.8% from 386,800 shares previously. With 188,600 avg volume, 2 days are for CANNABIX TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)’s short sellers to cover BLOZF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.0185 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5125. About 97,564 shares traded. Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity. On Thursday, August 15 TODMAN MICHAEL bought $78,800 worth of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 71,965 were accumulated by Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation. Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 13.22 million shares. Poplar Forest Limited Co has invested 1.13% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Bbr Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 334,000 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 692,976 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 52,686 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 1.76M shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 59,200 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt has 19,500 shares. Icahn Carl C owns 41.12M shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 229,856 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Motco owns 2,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mhr Fund Limited Liability Company has 0.99% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 850,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.01% or 2.57M shares.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 15,625 shares to 19,250 valued at $627,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) stake by 5,283 shares and now owns 299,820 shares. Nutrien Ltd was raised too.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.10M for 7.98 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Cannabix Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. The company has market cap of $53.72 million. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc. in August 2014.