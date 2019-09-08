Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Raised Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Position by $28.60 Million; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Stake In Cenovus Energy (CVE) Was Increased

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 166,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 2.74M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO MOVE OIL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Operating Loss $752M; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY-OPERATING CHRISTINA LAKE,FOSTER CREEK FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION LEVELS SINCE FEB WHILE CONTINUING TO INJECT STEAM AT NORMAL RATES; 21/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SAYS IN 2018, ANTICIPATE CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BE BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION AND $1.7 BILLION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WILL NOT CONSIDER ANY MATERIAL NEW ADDITIONS UNTIL IT SEES CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT TO INCREASE PIPELINE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY OUT OF THE PROVINCE- CONF

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 159,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 368,510 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.17M, up from 208,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,338 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jensen Huang Alone Is Worth $15 Billion To Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia Was Once A Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nvidia Got Its Game Back – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Does AMD Stock Have In Common With Qualcomm? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 1,545 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Halbert Hargrove Russell holds 1,355 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associates owns 338,298 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Tn stated it has 1,786 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.04% or 577,501 shares. Sfe Counsel invested in 1.09% or 13,482 shares. Advisor Partners Lc has invested 0.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Notis accumulated 6,240 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca owns 3.08M shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. 295,223 are held by Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Grassi Inv Mgmt holds 2.48% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 93,160 shares. Harvey Mgmt reported 2,000 shares stake. Gladius Mgmt L P, Illinois-based fund reported 31,094 shares.

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cenovus Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on fourth-quarter and year-end 2018 results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on second-quarter 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cenovus Delivers In The Darkest Hour – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 65,410 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $47.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 47,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,619 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.