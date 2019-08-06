Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by $854,400; Cutler Investment Counsel Maintains Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC)

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 1.19M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 10,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 72,027 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, up from 61,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $82.77. About 4.89 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fairly Priced PNC Financial Has Some Levers To Pull Going Into A Fed Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.Deposit Shs Repr 1/4000th Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series P declares $0.3828 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity. Another trade for 24,722 shares valued at $3.03 million was sold by Reilly Robert Q.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Tru accumulated 0.56% or 16,222 shares. Salzhauer Michael invested 2.62% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 652,285 were reported by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Davis holds 1.77% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 24,489 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd holds 0.03% or 666 shares in its portfolio. Cohen And Steers reported 3,210 shares. 2,700 are held by Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability Co. Aviance Limited Liability reported 4,300 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.31% or 489,266 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Advsrs Lc reported 0.05% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 4,459 shares stake. 443,116 were reported by Brandes Invest Partners Ltd Partnership. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 129,841 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 35,814 shares stake.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.