Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; Fairpointe Capital Decreased Hormel Foods (HRL) Position By $5.86 Million

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Hormel Foods (HRL) stake by 10.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 133,216 shares as Hormel Foods (HRL)’s stock declined 9.06%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 1.12 million shares with $50.34M value, down from 1.26 million last quarter. Hormel Foods now has $22.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 467,579 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) stake by 72.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp acquired 546,634 shares as Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 1.30 million shares with $56.85M value, up from 758,248 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd. now has $56.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 2.43 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Friday, June 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $5000 target. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 182,713 are held by Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc. Corecommodity Mgmt Lc accumulated 17,117 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com reported 411,992 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.17% or 400,700 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 1.33 million shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management reported 29,670 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs stated it has 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ci Inc invested in 799,500 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 110,700 are owned by Arrowstreet Partnership. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.25% or 257,125 shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership invested in 1.18% or 1.50 million shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 108,585 shares. Patten Patten Tn has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com has 0.2% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 25,148 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 287,336 shares to 1.60M valued at $44.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Us Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) stake by 30,800 shares and now owns 200,880 shares. Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HRL in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Stephens initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $44 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Barclays Capital maintained Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Trust accumulated 434,715 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 743,066 shares. Copeland Ltd accumulated 55,177 shares. Diversified Tru invested in 6,016 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Communications Mn has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has 155,856 shares. Regentatlantic Lc has 0.02% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Franklin Res reported 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Corporation invested in 1,054 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 257,887 are held by Automobile Association. Asset Management One Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc invested in 9,991 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Cars.Com stake by 227,212 shares to 3.67 million valued at $83.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mcdermott Intl stake by 279,668 shares and now owns 9.62 million shares. Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) was raised too.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.16M for 28.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

