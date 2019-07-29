Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stake by $312,832; Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Share Value Rose While Vista Capital Partners Decreased Position by $337,512

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 2,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,906 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $628,000, up from 2,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 1.02 million shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 8,900 shares traded or 110.40% up from the average. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,000 shares to 12,952 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,364 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has 0.18% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Chilton Inv Co Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,134 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Community State Bank Na invested in 514 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legacy Private Tru accumulated 0.37% or 24,326 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Atwood & Palmer reported 147,291 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc stated it has 4,386 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Polaris Greystone Finance Group Ltd Com owns 8,058 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 4,773 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First In reported 200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ellington Management Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 2,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Lc has 1.17% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 410,734 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 120 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 68,728 shares. James Invest Rech owns 7,350 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vista Cap Partners has 0.65% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 1,104 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1,200 shares. 179,808 are held by Parthenon Limited Liability Co.