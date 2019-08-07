Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Raised Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX); Eastern Bank Has Upped Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $1.99 Million

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 16,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 139,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 123,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $126.45. About 4.40 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 130.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 63,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 111,485 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 48,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 5.28 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST IN PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE FUND IS SAID TO BUY STAKE IN PROPERTY FIRM ROCKPOINT; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Acquires Minority Stake in Buyout Firm Kohlberg; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE LURES RETAIL CLIENTS WITH HELP OF ADVISER BOOT CAMP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BX); 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE; 13/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Says Blackstone Offering A$5.25/Unit Cash

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. First Dallas Securities reported 20,963 shares. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.2% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 1,749 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc owns 90,895 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 914,030 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Limited Co reported 29,507 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 0.95% or 387,615 shares in its portfolio. Webster National Bank N A has invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 533 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Nj has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs reported 436,951 shares. Advsr Mngmt Lc reported 105,621 shares stake. Da Davidson And Co, a Montana-based fund reported 120,774 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 8,100 shares. Bancorporation Of The West stated it has 17,781 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 13,055 shares to 80,397 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 20,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,809 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

