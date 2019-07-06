Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Raised F M C (FMC) Holding by $394,060 as Shares Rose; Thornburg Investment Management Position In Crh Plc (CRH) Was Raised

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,195 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 13,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.69. About 407,113 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Crh Plc (CRH) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 17,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,392 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 191,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Crh Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.83 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.61 lastly. It is down 11.39% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – TARGETING TO HAVE EUR 7 BLN OF FINANCIAL CAPACITY OVER NEXT 4 YEARS (AFTER CAPEX AND DIVIDENDS); 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC – INITIATED STRATEGIC REVIEW OF EUROPE DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS, FOCUSED ON IMPROVING MARGINS AND RETURNS OF BUSINESS, AS WELL AS EXPLORING OTHER STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – CRH CFO SAYS WAGE INFLATION IN U.S. STILL MODEST ENOUGH AT 3-4 PCT, MAIN CHALLENGE IS AVAILABILITY OF LABOUR; 26/04/2018 – CRH BOARD ACKNOWLEDGES 39.69% VOTED AGAINST PAY REPORT; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – CRH ANNOUNCES EUR 1BN SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME; 25/04/2018 – CRH: Like-for-Like Sales Affected by Adverse Weather; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – TARGETING A FURTHER C. EUR 1.5 BLN TO EUR 2 BLN OF DIVESTMENTS OVER MEDIUM TERM; 26/04/2018 – CRH TO MODIFY PROPOSALS TO PROVIDE A LOWER SALARY INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – CRH to pause on major deals for rest of 2018 -CEO; 31/05/2018 – CRH Targeting EUR7 Bln Financial Capacity Post-Capex, Dividends Over Next Four Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CRH shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 36.83 million shares or 3.05% more from 35.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 67 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Limited holds 0% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) or 210 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 17,263 shares. Lpl Limited Company holds 31,683 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 13,381 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 5,369 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) for 15,197 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 10,066 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Limited Company accumulated 364,020 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability has 131 shares. New York-based Renaissance Lc has invested 0.04% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Thornburg Investment Management has invested 0.06% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 130,553 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division reported 0% stake. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) for 157 shares.

More notable recent CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CRH completes next phase of buyback program – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Cement, steel maker stocks mixed after Trump offers to make border wall with steel instead of concrete – MarketWatch” published on January 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “CRH plc (CRH) to Repurchase EUR200M in Phase 4 of Share Buyback Programme – StreetInsider.com” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CRH Medical Corporation Announces the Acquisition of Tennessee Valley Anesthesia Associates – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 27,889 shares to 96,049 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.18M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Trimble Inc. (TRMB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FMC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Price At Which I’ll Repurchase FMC – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FMC Corp. +7% after big Q4 guidance raise – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Gotham Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Missouri-based Cutter And Brokerage has invested 1.3% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 12,096 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 224,503 shares in its portfolio. 25,395 are owned by Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Corporation. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) accumulated 32,511 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 103 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 65,431 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Addison has 1.29% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Jones Lllp stated it has 85,008 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 14,126 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 4,250 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 9,341 shares in its portfolio.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 12,685 shares to 24,990 shares, valued at $17.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 19,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,525 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).