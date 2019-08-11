Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Raised Biogen (BIIB) Stake; Hcp (HCP) Position Increased by Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 5,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 164,954 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.99 million, up from 158,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 877,122 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 70,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.42M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 2.49M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 6,015 shares to 16,220 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 12,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,225 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.21% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 38,269 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Kwmg Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 4 shares. Shelton Cap accumulated 4,936 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 54,000 shares. Moreover, Orbimed Advisors Limited Com has 0.32% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 87,700 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 161,097 shares. Philadelphia accumulated 81,414 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 17,981 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Llc has 45,159 shares. 16.29M are held by Blackrock Inc. Everence Cap holds 0.18% or 4,456 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advsrs holds 6,133 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp owns 47,088 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 24,500 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 214,321 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 849,243 shares. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0% or 7,000 shares. Endowment Mngmt Lp reported 28,700 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% or 1,528 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Veritable LP stated it has 32,883 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsr Lc accumulated 13,416 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 112,452 shares. 29,683 were accumulated by First Mercantile Trust. Mirador Cap LP holds 10,055 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Kistler has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Apg Asset Management Us reported 1.24% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).