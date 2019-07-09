Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lowered Nokia (NOK) Stake by $8.47 Million; Stock Price Declined; Associated Banc-Corp Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Cut by $2.83 Million

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 67,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 595,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.30 million, down from 663,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 22.25 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER: FDA GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR DACOMITINIB; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 1.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.61 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.63M, down from 5.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 8.87M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 15/05/2018 – Nokia’s Advanced Command Center strengthens situational awareness to enable better decision-making by emergency services; 29/03/2018 – Nokia to cut 353 jobs in Finland; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS EFFECTIVE UNTIL NOV 30, 2019 AND IT TERMINATED CORRESPONDING REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION GRANTED ON MAY 23, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires SpaceTime Insight to expand its IoT software portfolio and accelerate vertical application development; 19/04/2018 – Nokia to publish first-quarter 2018 interim report on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Networks Margin Expected to Improve in 2H18; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 02/05/2018 – Nokia Plans Sale of Digital Health Unit to Withings Co-Founder Eric Carreel; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 5G Roll-Outs in N Amer This Yr, Other Geographies in 2019; 10/04/2018 – Google is reportedly in talks to buy Nokia technology for better Wi-Fi on planes

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momenta Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 51,483 shares to 126,399 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NOK’s profit will be $55.39 million for 126.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 954,512 were accumulated by Personal Capital Advsr. Quantum Capital Mgmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 19,838 shares. Mycio Wealth Lc holds 47,338 shares. Contravisory Mngmt holds 1,265 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 22.57 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sarasin Limited Liability Partnership has 3.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1.80 million were reported by Fjarde Ap. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc reported 43,530 shares stake. First Commonwealth Pa invested in 7,977 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 1.20M shares. Fiduciary, Massachusetts-based fund reported 531,850 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 44,653 shares. Middleton & Inc Ma has 0.33% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Georgia-based Bowen Hanes And has invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bluecrest Capital holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 272,318 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8,541 shares to 125,596 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.88 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

