Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lowered Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Stake By $4.34 Million; S&T Bank Has Upped Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Stake

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) stake by 16.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 88,647 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 448,979 shares with $22.41M value, down from 537,626 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A now has $78.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 1.23M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer

S&T Bank increased Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) stake by 23.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 105,332 shares as Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)’s stock declined 60.29%. The S&T Bank holds 551,620 shares with $3.20 million value, up from 446,288 last quarter. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc now has $390.38 million valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 213,774 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 77.45% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SAYS PARK RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY AS INTERIM CEO; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT – ATUL KAVTHEKAR, CFO OF DIPLOMAT, WILL TEMPORARILY ASSUME ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES OF CEO UNTIL APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO IS EFFECTIVE; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 97c; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY EXPECTS TO NAME NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 01/05/2018 – Diplomat to Participate in 43rd Annual Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY REV. $5.5B TO $5.9B, EST. $5.44B

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) stake by 41,000 shares to 92,868 valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped S&P Global Inc. stake by 16,280 shares and now owns 90,055 shares. Flex Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:FLEX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% or 894 shares. Sigma Planning has 15,264 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel reported 2.44% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Livingston Group Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 31,858 shares. South State Corporation has 252,907 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 62,092 shares. Coatue Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 4,632 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has 0.45% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 238,544 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 2.73 million shares. Corda Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 717,375 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Provise Management Group Inc Ltd Company reported 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Oakworth Inc holds 0.04% or 4,020 shares in its portfolio. Argent owns 43,289 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. The insider Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

S&T Bank decreased Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 5,191 shares to 53,526 valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) stake by 9,003 shares and now owns 161,218 shares. S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. The stock of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 2. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The stock of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan.