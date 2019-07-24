Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake; Last Week Equifax Inc. (EFX) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Equifax had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 22. See Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $115.0000 129.0000

03/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $25.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $110.0000 136.0000

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $103 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $119 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Micron Technology Inc. (MU) stake by 15.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 62,807 shares as Micron Technology Inc. (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 352,539 shares with $14.57M value, down from 415,346 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc. now has $53.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 28.83 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Zogenix Inc stake by 8,100 shares to 18,450 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 84,560 shares and now owns 192,601 shares. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PIRGF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership has 61,948 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt stated it has 6,062 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc owns 26,691 shares. City Holdg stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 2,595 were reported by Washington Natl Bank. Donald Smith And holds 9.05% or 5.71M shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hartwell J M Partnership has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wexford Capital LP has 23,203 shares. Roundview Cap Lc holds 8,476 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 540 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 199 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,850 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 1.55M shares or 1.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche raises Micron on memory upturn – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Goldman Sachs Is Right: It’s Time to Buy Micron Stock Again – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Optimism For Micron May Continue To Swell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 44 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Rosenblatt. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”.

The stock increased 1.33% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $142.36. About 1.27M shares traded or 58.86% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – ADDITIONAL DETAIL PROVIDED IN STATEMENT DOES NOT IDENTIFY ADDITIONAL CONSUMERS AFFECTED, DOES NOT REQUIRE ADDITIONAL CONSUMER NOTIFICATIONS; 14/03/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC EFX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 12/03/2018 – Six months after the Equifax data breach, consumers are doing little to protect themselves from scammers; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX’S MARK BEGOR PREVIOUSLY WITH WARBURG PINCUS; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Re-Elect Board Members in Wake of Breach; 26/03/2018 – Equifax Launches NeuroDecision® Technology; 14/03/2018 – Love it! After $EFX internal investigation CLEARED execs of insider trading ahead of breach announcement, @SEC_Enforcement charges CIO w/ insider trading. Not a coincidence after all; 04/04/2018 – JUDGE REJECTS EQUIFAX INC EFX.N MOTION TO DISMISS LAWSUIT BY MASSACHUSETTS OVER DATA BREACH -COURT PAPERS; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Equifax Canada Partners with Skills4Good NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “SunTrust: Equifax Settlement Could Lift Stock Overhang – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Etsy Changes Its Tune (In a Good Way) – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Equifax Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Cybersecurity Stocks Vie for a Slice of a Trillion-Dollar Market – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company has market cap of $17.53 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Information Solutions , International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Equifax Inc. shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources owns 555,049 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 345,314 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 891,034 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Brown Advisory Inc reported 17,419 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Peoples Fin Svcs Corp stated it has 41 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,548 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested in 5,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Field And Main Bank owns 20 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 0.01% or 16,066 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation invested in 33,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fil Ltd reported 316,893 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 5,236 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.