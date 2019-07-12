Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lowered Corning (GLW) Stake By $5.94 Million; Sellas Life Sciences Group (SLS) Shorts Raised By 9.61%

Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) had an increase of 9.61% in short interest. SLS’s SI was 2.68 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.61% from 2.45 million shares previously. With 301,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS)’s short sellers to cover SLS’s short positions. The SI to Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc’s float is 15.2%. The stock increased 4.68% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1455. About 11.25M shares traded. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) has declined 84.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SLS News: 20/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – MACK MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS A CONSULTING CFO, MOST RECENTLY WITH NICOX, SA; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences’ Phase 2 Results for Galinpepimut-S in High-Risk Multiple Myeloma Presented at European Society for Bloo; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC SLS.O : MAXIM GROUP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $30 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – CLINICALLY AND STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT EFFICACY IN TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – PRE-SPECIFIED INTERIM ANALYSIS SHOWED AN ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE WITH NO NOTABLE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN TREATMENT ARMS; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED; 15/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Group Announces Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New Patent Covering Composit; 24/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP- ON APRIL 19, CO AND GREGORY TORRE, AGREED THAT HIS EMPLOYMENT AS CHIEF REGULATORY OFFICER WOULD CEASE – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Gene Mack as Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Corning Inc (GLW) stake by 18.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 179,883 shares as Corning Inc (GLW)’s stock declined 11.08%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 797,768 shares with $26.41 million value, down from 977,651 last quarter. Corning Inc now has $25.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 179,247 shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. GLW’s profit will be $342.31 million for 18.70 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $8.75 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider WEEKS WENDELL P sold $7.54M. $1.20 million worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) was sold by Morse David L on Wednesday, January 30.