Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lowered By $678,000 Its Ubs Ag (UBS) Holding; Ulysses Management Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 99.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc sold 2.59 billion shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 254,000 shares with $29.96M value, down from 2.59 billion last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Ubs Ag (UBS) stake by 2.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 56,500 shares as Ubs Ag (UBS)’s stock declined 15.89%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 2.01M shares with $24.33 million value, down from 2.07M last quarter. Ubs Ag now has $38.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 2.57M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.88B; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 29/05/2018 – UBS Hires Former European Commissioner as Brexit Adviser; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…; 11/04/2018 – TDC SAYS UBS GROUP CUTS STAKE TO 8.47%; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS reshapes upper ranks – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank, UBS explored European banking alliance – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Merrill Lynch and UBS Group AG are being Investigated for Sales of Unsuitable Investments – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “UBS Group AG and Merrill Lynch Are Being Investigated for Sales of Unsuitable Investments – Business Wire” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Notes: AMU and AMUB – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 83,170 shares to 1.03 million valued at $55.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Preferred And Income S (PFF) stake by 15,550 shares and now owns 33,834 shares. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was raised too.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.07% above currents $137.79 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. Jefferies maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating.