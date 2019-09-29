Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lowered By $1.89 Million Its Loews (L) Stake; Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)’s Sentiment Is 0.85

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 245 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 287 decreased and sold stakes in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 183.70 million shares, down from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 82 Reduced: 205 Increased: 184 New Position: 61.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Loews Corporation (L) stake by 27.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 35,050 shares as Loews Corporation (L)’s stock rose 6.44%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 91,011 shares with $4.98M value, down from 126,061 last quarter. Loews Corporation now has $15.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 790,494 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 788,234 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $192.79M for 17.65 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.61 billion. It operates in two divisions, Freight and Transit. It has a 42.13 P/E ratio. The Freight segment makes and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; manufactures switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Wabtec Derailed in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wabtec To Consolidate Boise And Erie Operations – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

General Electric Co holds 96.24% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation for 19.02 million shares. Park Presidio Capital Llc owns 1.11 million shares or 9.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gates Capital Management Inc. has 5.21% invested in the company for 1.73 million shares. The Florida-based Dudley & Shanley Inc. has invested 5.17% in the stock. Capital Counsel Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 987,846 shares.

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Loews Corporation’s (NYSE:L) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Loews: Discounted High Yielder – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands: Scripting A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands to provide strategy update tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) stake by 7,250 shares to 99,150 valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2. It also upped Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 8,604 shares and now owns 158,889 shares. Avangrid Inc. was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Kentucky Retirement has 0.06% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 4.44M shares. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset Inc has invested 0.59% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Cambridge Research Advsrs stated it has 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Hsbc Holdings Pcl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 295,564 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 93,748 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc accumulated 324,117 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0.02% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 149,980 shares. Smithfield Tru Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 1,200 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 40,128 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 68,061 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0.02% stake. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset has invested 3.91% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.46 million for 21.11 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.