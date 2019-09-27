Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $500,000 as Stock Value Declined; Suntrust Banks Decreased Its Ecolab (ECL) Position by $545,887 as Stock Rose

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 431.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 15,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 19,250 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $627,000, up from 3,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 2,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 217,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.02M, down from 220,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 861,833 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was made by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 142,626 were accumulated by First Fin Bank & Trust. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 22,778 shares. 1.62 million are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Tompkins Finance holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1,850 shares. Menta Capital Lc reported 21,500 shares stake. Moreover, Amalgamated State Bank has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Aqr Management Ltd Llc holds 303,799 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl stated it has 3,211 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2.72 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 51,647 shares. Route One Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 16.23% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cetera Advsr Lc holds 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 15,421 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 43.46M shares.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 489,200 shares to 361,005 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bayer A G Sponsored Adr (BAYRY) by 91,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sibanye Gold Adr (NYSE:SBGL).

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FPX) by 7,467 shares to 38,567 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 10,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

