Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lifted Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Position; Commscope Holding Company (COMM) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Electronics For Imaging Inc. (EFII) stake by 41.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp acquired 35,840 shares as Electronics For Imaging Inc. (EFII)'s stock declined 1.52%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 121,640 shares with $3.27M value, up from 85,800 last quarter. Electronics For Imaging Inc. now has $1.60B valuation. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500.

Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 98 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 95 decreased and sold their positions in Commscope Holding Company Inc. The funds in our database now have: 176.83 million shares, down from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Commscope Holding Company Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 71 Increased: 69 New Position: 29.

More notable recent Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "RBC analyst charged with insider trading over EFII deal – Seeking Alpha" on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "EFI Postpones 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Light of Pending Merger With Affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC – Nasdaq" published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Why Electronics for Imaging Stock Skyrocketed 38.3% in April – Nasdaq" on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Electronics For Imaging Announces Completion of Acquisition by an Affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC – Nasdaq" published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Earnings Preview: Electronics for Imaging (EFII) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronics for Imaging has $44 highest and $37 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 9.55% above currents $36.97 stock price. Electronics for Imaging had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. Loop Capital downgraded the shares of EFII in report on Tuesday, April 16 to “Hold” rating.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 31,498 shares to 1.40 million valued at $59.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stake by 81,150 shares and now owns 234,281 shares. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 83,994 shares. 76,943 are owned by Blair William & Commerce Il. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 797 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Ltd has 1.68% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Putnam Invests Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Riverhead Management Ltd owns 10,530 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 14,202 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 17,015 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Co has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). 103,850 are owned by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 94,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 7,500 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,221 shares.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in CommScope (COMM) Stock? – Nasdaq" on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq" published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Goldman Sachs: 7 Tech Stocks With Over 20% Upside – Nasdaq" published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Chieftain Capital Management Inc. holds 8.28% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for 11,544 shares. Fpr Partners Llc owns 11.62 million shares or 6.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Indaba Capital Management L.P. has 5.68% invested in the company for 1.28 million shares. The California-based Route One Investment Company L.P. has invested 4.52% in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 10.04 million shares.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $75.71 million for 6.78 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.