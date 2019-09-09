Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lifted Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $1.21 Million; Share Price Rose; Winch Advisory Services Maintains Position in Valero Energy Com (VLO)

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (VLO) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 11,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 37,509 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 25,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $79.38. About 2.32M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 32,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 596,287 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, up from 563,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 6.39 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,307 shares to 691,880 shares, valued at $131.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 13,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,397 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can eBay Continue to Climb When It Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, IQV, EBAY – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will eBay Announce Major Changes With Its First-Quarter Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 20, 2019.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gasoline And Valero Head Into The Offseason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Valero Energy Stock Slumped Nearly 12% in August – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil Processing Spreads And Valero – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero, Darling evaluating Texas’ first renewable diesel refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,814 shares to 410 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR) by 52,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,406 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).